Watanabe finished Friday's 131-128 victory over Utah with three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two rebounds over 10 minutes.

Watanabe played a season-low 10 minutes during Friday's win and was unable to carve out much production. He's scored less than seven points in eight consecutive matchups and has averaged 4.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 18.8 minutes per game during that time.