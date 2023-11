Watanabe racked up 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 115-114 loss to the Spurs.

The Suns have been without Devin Booker (foot) and Bradley Beal (back) lately, opening some minutes in the second unit for Watanabe. The veteran sharpshooter has fared well through four games, averaging 7.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers.