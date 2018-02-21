Henderson did not play during Wednesday's win over Lakeland due to an injured leg.

This was the second game in a row that the 23-year-old out of North Carolina State has missed. Henderson was contributing just over 12 points and four rebounds per game for the Swarm. It's unknown when the 6-5 guard will return to action, but as for now, he remains day-to-day. The Swarm's next game is Friday.