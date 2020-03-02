Terry Henderson: Jumps into starting five
Henderson managed 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT0, five assists, four rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's loss to College Park.
Henderson lept into a starting role with the Swarm down usual first-teamer Kobi Simmons. He was solid and could is a worthy option for as long as Simmons' remains out.
