Terry Henderson: Plays 29 minutes off bench
Henderson accounted for 13 points (3-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a block across 29 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Herd.
Henderson, who recently joined the Swarm for the final month of the season, provided a nice spark off the bench, though he was unable to lead the team to a victory. He previously played for Greensboro in the 2017-18 season, where he posted averages of 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27.5 minutes across 42 games for the team.
