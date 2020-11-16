Nader was traded to the Suns on Monday, along with Chris Paul, Adrian Wojnaroski of ESPN reports.

In exchange, the Suns will send Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre, Jalen Lecque, Ty Jerome and a 2022 first-rounder to the Thunder, who continue to assemble a war chest of future assets. Nader developed into a solid role player for the Thunder over the last two seasons, and he averaged a career-high 15.8 minutes per game in 2019-20. The Iowa State product will likely fill a similar role off the bench for the Suns.