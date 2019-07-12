Thunder's Chris Paul: Traded to Thunder

The Thunder acquired Paul along with a 2024 first-round pick, a 2026 first-round pick, and first-round pick swaps in 2021 and 2025 from the Rockets in exchange for Russell Westbrook, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Paul was rumored to have requested a trade but it's unclear if that was true or not. Regardless, the trade to Oklahoma City means that Paul will be the top option on the team as opposed to a secondary player as he was alongside James Harden the past two years in Houston. Last season Paul averaged 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 8.2 assists while playing in 32.0 minutes per game. Injuries have limited him to just 58 games each of the past two seasons and he'll be 34 for the upcoming campaign. Despite his age and injury history he's still one of the best point guards in the NBA and his role with the Thunder could increase his fantasy upside, though it's rumored that Paul may once again be on the move.