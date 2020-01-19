Thunder's Chris Paul: Vintage 30-point effort
Paul had 30 points (11-15 FG, 3-5 3PT, 5-5 FT), seven assists and four rebounds in 28 minutes during Saturday's 119-106 win over the Blazers.
CP3 tends to take a backseat on the scoring duties, but he took over Saturday's contest against Portland to deliver his first 30-point effort in more than a month. The veteran point guard has dished out six or more assists in his last three outings as well, and he is producing both as a scorer and as a facilitator in a surprisingly hot Thunder offense.
More News
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.