Thunder's Chris Paul: Vintage 30-point effort

Paul had 30 points (11-15 FG, 3-5 3PT, 5-5 FT), seven assists and four rebounds in 28 minutes during Saturday's 119-106 win over the Blazers.

CP3 tends to take a backseat on the scoring duties, but he took over Saturday's contest against Portland to deliver his first 30-point effort in more than a month. The veteran point guard has dished out six or more assists in his last three outings as well, and he is producing both as a scorer and as a facilitator in a surprisingly hot Thunder offense.