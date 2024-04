Hayward posted six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 26 minutes during Friday's 125-107 victory over Milwaukee.

Hayward moved into the starting lineup, replacing Josh Giddey who was a late scratch due to a hip issue. Despite the promotion, Hayward failed to produce anything of note, continuing a disappointing trend. At this stage, his value to the team can be measured only in real life as opposed to fantasy.