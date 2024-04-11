Hayward accumulated 18 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), one rebound and one steal in 20 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 127-89 victory over the Spurs.

The veteran forward had missed the prior two games with a tibia injury, but Hayward came out firing Wednesday and produced his best scoring effort in a Thunder jersey, and his most productive game since he dropped 20 points on the Heat back on Dec. 13. Hayward has been a solid addition to OKC's second unit, but his minutes and usage don't make a repeat performance likely over the final two games of the regular season.