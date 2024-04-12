The Thunder recalled Waters from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Friday, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Waters scored a team-high 27 points (10-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt) to lead the Blue to a Game 2 victory over the Maine Celtics in the G League Finals on Thursday. The Blue have split the first two matchups of the three-game series but don't play Maine again until Monday, so Waters will have a chance to work with the Thunder during the final weekend of the NBA regular season. Over five appearances with the parent club in April, he's averaged 7.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per game.