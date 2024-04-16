The Thunder recalled Waters from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Tuesday, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

Waters helped the Oklahoma City Blue clinch their first G League Championship on Monday, putting up 15 points, 11 rebounds and two assists in a 117-100 victory over the Maine Celtics. The 26-year-old has been given more of an opportunity in April, averaging 7.9 points on 60.0 percent from the floor in 11.6 minutes. He's back for the Thunder's postseason run but isn't expected to be part of the NBA rotation.