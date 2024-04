Muscala produced two points (1-1 FG), one rebound and one block in six minutes during Wednesday's 135-100 loss to the Celtics.

Since signing with the Thunder on March 1, Muscala has struggled to carve out his role in the rotation, appearing in 11 games and averaging just 1.0 points and 0.9 rebounds in 4.1 minutes. With the Thunder frontcourt fully healthy, Muscala should be expected to step into valuable minutes only if Chet Holmgren or Jaylin Williams is sidelined.