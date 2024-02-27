Muscala is averaging 3.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists since being traded from the Wizards on Jan. 14.

Muscala averaged 12.1 minutes per game in January, filling in at both center and forward with Detroit's depth in shambles. However, with the acquisition of Simone Fontecchio from the Jazz at the deadline, Muscala has been restricted to backup center minutes. The 32-year-old is expected to see another decline with Isaiah Stewart (ankle) set to make his return soon coupled with more playing time devoted to James Wiseman (averaging 16.3 minutes per game in February).