Muscala told The Oklahoman on Saturday that he plans to retire this offseason, Joel Lorenzi of The Oklahoman reports.

The veteran big man played for several teams in his 11-year career, during which he averaged 5.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Muscala's longest stint was five years in Atlanta, where he started his career in 2013. In that five-year span, the 33-year-old averaged 5.2 points and 3.1 rebounds, and he also shot above 50.0 percent from the field in three of his five seasons there.