Thunder's Sedrick Barefield: Joins Oklahoma City

Barefield signed with the Thunder on Saturday, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.

Barefield, who averaged 16.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 rebounds for the University of Utah last year, was signed by the Thunder on Saturday. If he's able to make the final roster, he could see time as a backup to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chris Paul. Otherwise, look for Barefield to join the Blue.