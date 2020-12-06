Arizona (personal) will not be with the Thunder as the team begins practice, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Ariza is tending to the same family matters that kept him from playing in the bubble with Portland, and he won't be at initial practices for his new team to start the 2020-21 season. The veteran wing's absence is considered indefinite by Oklahoma City, so it's certainly possible that he will miss the beginning of the regular season due to his personal circumstances. Ariza could be the team's starting small forward when he returns.