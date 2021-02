Ariza (personal) will remain out for Monday's game against the Lakers.

Since being acquired from the Pistons on Nov. 21, Ariza has yet to report to the Thunder while he tends to an ongoing custody battle over his son. Oklahoma City likely doesn't view the veteran forward as part of its rebuilding effort, and at this point, it would be surprising if he ever appeared in a game for the organization. Consider him out indefinitely until he informs the Thunder that he's ready to resume his career.