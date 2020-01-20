Timberwolves' Allen Crabbe: Officially cleared
Crabbe (illness) is no longer on the injury report and is available for Monday's game against Denver.
Crabbe was deemed probable on the team's injury report due to illness, and he's now been cleared. He's averaging 5.3 points and 2.2 rebounds over his last 10 games off the bench.
