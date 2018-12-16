Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Double-doubles in spot start
Saric recorded 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Saturday's 107-99 loss to the Suns.
Saric drew the start in place of Taj Gibson (personal) and performed admirably despite the loss. Since joining the team a month ago, Saric has strung together some impressive games off the bench, but it's safe to say that his opportunities have suffered some variance after leaving the Sixers. He's averaging 10.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over 14 games with Minnesota, which is a significant dip from his usual numbers.
