Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Strong effort off bench

Saric totaled 13 points (6-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes in the Timberwolves' 116-108 loss to the Warriors on Monday.

Saric led the Timberwolves second unit in rebounding, and he checked in second in scoring to Derrick Rose. The third-year forward has hit double digits in the scoring column in two of five December games, but he appears set to remain in a bench role behind starter Taj Gibson for the time being. That slotting, which is affording Saric minutes in the high teens or low 20s on most nights, is naturally causing fluctuations in his production, but he remains a fairly steady source of points and rebounds relative to playing time.