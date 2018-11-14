Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Will make Wolves debut Wednesday
Saric will play Wednesday against the Pelicans, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.
Both Saric and Robert Covington will make their Timberwolves debut Wednesday night, but coach Tom Thibodeau did not specify whether either player would be in the starting lineup. Saric may face some competition from veteran, and Thibs favorite, Taj Gibson, but the expectation is he'll eventually take over the starting power forward spot.
