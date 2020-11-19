Johnson exercised his $16 million player option for the 2020-21 season and was subsequently traded to the Thunder, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The decision is a no-brainer for Johnson, who would not be able to find an annual value anywhere near $16 million on the open market. He'll head to Oklahoma City as part of the draft-night deal that brought Ricky Rubio back to Minnesota. At this point, it's unclear if the Thunder will keep Johnson around or attempt to flip him as an expiring contract at some point.
