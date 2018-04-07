Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Available Friday
Teague (knee) is available for Friday's tilt against the Lakers.
Teague recently returned from a one-game absence and compiled 15 points and six assists across 36 minutes. He was listed as probable heading into the evening, look for him to take on his usual workload assuming he avoids any setbacks.
