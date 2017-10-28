Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Double-doubles in victory
Teague posted 17 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and a steal across 37 minutes in Friday's 119-116 win over the Thunder.
Teague is settling in with the Wolves as their fourth scoring option. The talent around him is an upgrade from the Pacers, and when you consider his predecessor Ricky Rubio had prolific assist totals, Teague's numbers should see an increase as well. Tonight's total raises his assist average to 7 per game in the first week, a number that should see a bit of an increase once there's a larger sample size. He 's coming in as a strong value play in DFS with moderate salary numbers and is worth considering as an alternative to spending up at the position.
