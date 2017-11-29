Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Game-time call for Wednesday

Teague (Achilles) will be a game-time call for Wednesday's matchup against the Pelicans, Timberwolves radio play-by-play announcer Alan Horton reports.

Teague warmed up ahead of Tuesday's contest as well, but ultimately was held out for a third straight game because of a sore Achilles. He'll do the same Wednesday, so we may not get a final decision on his availability until just before the 8:00 PM ET tip. If he's held out, Tyus Jones would once again get the start. Jones has averaged 9.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 4.0 steals across 37.3 minutes over the last three games, making him a very intriguing fantasy play if Teague can't give it a go.