Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 19 points in victory
Teague collected 19 points (6-14 FG, 4-7 3PT, 3-3 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 113-107 victory over the Clippers.
Teague had arguably his best game since returning from an Achilles injury, finishing with 19 points. He appears to be over the ailment and has played at least 32 minutes in each of the four games since his return. This is not always a good indicator, however, as coach Tom Thibodeau tends to play his starters big minutes under any circumstances.
