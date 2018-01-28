Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Skips 4th quarter with sore ankle
Teague scored just two points with four assists and played just 24 minutes in Saturday's win over the Nets. He didn't play in the fourth quarter due to a sore ankle, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Tyus Jones was also playing well, so Teague's injury likely isn't serious and the team was being cautious. Still, check Teague's status before Monday's game at Atlanta.
