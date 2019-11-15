Play

Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Starting Friday

Teague (illness) is starting Friday's game against Washington, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Teague was likely added back onto the injury report as a precaution after missing time with an illness, but it looks like he's in line for a full complement of minutes Friday night, especially with Andrew Wiggins (personal) out. Teague is averaging 13.9 points, 6.3 assists and 2.1 boards over seven games this year.

