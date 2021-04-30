Okogie recorded six points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and six rebounds during Thursday's win versus the Warriors.

Okogie garnered his 14th straight start but once again wasn't a factor offensively. The forward has picked up the slack though on the boards, as he's averaging 5.7 rebounds over his past three outings. Throughout the past six games, Okogie is averaging 6.8 points.