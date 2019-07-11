Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Continues playing well in win
Okogie finished with 11 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes during the Timberwolves' 90-87 win over the Heat in a Las Vegas Summer League game Wednesday.
Okogie is now averaging 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 block across 22.3 minutes over four summer league games. However, his shot has been a disappointment overall, as the second-year guard has drained just 31.0 percent of his attempts in the desert. The 2018 first-round pick has a considerable NBA experience advantage on many of the players he's facing after logging 74 games in his rookie campaign, but the same issues that led to a 38.6 percent success rate from the floor last season seem to still be present thus far.
