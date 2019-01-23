Okogie recorded 21 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 118-91 win over the Suns.

Okogie was exceptional, pouring in a career high scoring total and matching his career high in threes while reaching double figures for the fourth time in the last six tilts. Okogie has also swiped a steal in six straight games, and the rookie continues to make an impact even if his fantasy value remains limited to deeper leagues.