Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Scores 21 points in Tuesday's win
Okogie recorded 21 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 118-91 win over the Suns.
Okogie was exceptional, pouring in a career high scoring total and matching his career high in threes while reaching double figures for the fourth time in the last six tilts. Okogie has also swiped a steal in six straight games, and the rookie continues to make an impact even if his fantasy value remains limited to deeper leagues.
