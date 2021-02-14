Okogie will come off the bench for Sunday's game against Toronto.

Okogie has started 15 of the last 16 games, but he'll move to the bench Sunday as the Wolves are in search of a spark, having lost four straight contests. Since the start of February, Okogie is averaging just 4.7 points and 2.9 rebounds, while shooting 30.6 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from three.