Beasley posted 19 points (5-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT) and four rebounds Tuesday in the Timberwolves' 124-101 loss to the Clippers.

The Timberwolves were blown out for a second straight game with Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) missing from the lineup, but unlike Sunday's loss to the Lakers, Beasley was at least able to put a high volume of shot attempts before head coach Ryan Saunders pulled his starters for the night. Beasley's 19 points were second on the team only to D'Angelo Russell, and both players should continue to see added usage on offense while Towns is week-to-week with his injury. Expect Beasley's numbers to remain mostly empty outside of the points and three-pointers categories, however.