Beasley and the Timberwolves have come to terms on a four-year, $60 million deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Timberwolves are showing faith in Beasley, as he was charged with fifth-degree drug possessions and threat of violence earlier this offseason. This much of a financial investment indicates they are not too concerned by the situation. The 23-year-old thrived in a short period of time after being traded from the Nuggets last year. He averaged 20.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 triples across 33.1 minutes in 14 games. Minnesota drafted Anthony Edwards with the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and subsequently traded for Ricky Rubio, so he may have a hard time reaching those numbers again. However, the size of his contract indicates that Rubio may be playing a smaller role than originally expected following the trade. The minute situation between the two will need to be monitored once the season tips off.