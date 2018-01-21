Georges-Hunt scored 12 points with three rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes in Saturday's win over Toronto.

Georges-Hunt played more than ten minutes in a game for just the third time this season as the T-Wolves were forced to utilize their bench more than normal with Jimmy Butler and Jamal Crawford sidelined with injuries. Although Hunt shot just 3-for-10 from the field, he showed a spark on defense. Georges-Hunt has upside if the T-Wolves have starters out for a significant length of time, but otherwise he'll likely languish on the bench given how infrequently head coach Tom Thibodeau uses his reserves.

