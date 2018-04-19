Gibson contributed eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one block across 23 minutes during Minnesota's 102-82 loss to the Rockets in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Gibson was typically efficient with his shots for the second consecutive game to open the series, but his overall usage remained limited. The veteran forward has averaged just 5.0 shot attempts in the first pair of contests against the Rockets, although he's drained them at a 70.0 percent clip. Gibson averaged 12.2 points on an average of 9.0 shot attempts during the regular season, and the Timberwolves may need him more involved on offense in Game 3 in order to keep the Rockets from taking a 3-0 series lead.