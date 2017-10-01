Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Starting preseason opener

Gibson will start at power forward for the Timberwolves on Saturday against the Lakers, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.

Gibson inked a two-year contract with Minnesota in the offseason, boosting the competition level for the starting spot opposite Karl-Anthony Towns in the frontcourt. Gorgui Dieng played well for the Timberwolves in the position last year, but Gibson also has a history with coach Tom Thibodeau dating back to his days as the Bulls coach. It appears Gibson will get the first shot as the team's starter, but it's a battle that will likely play out in training camp and both figure to see double-digit minutes consistently during the regular season.