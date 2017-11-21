Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Struggles in Tuesday's loss

Gibson scored just one point and was 0-for-4 from the field in 29 minutes in Monday's loss at Charlotte. He had six rebounds and one block.

Gibson and Minnesota's front court struggled against Dwight Howard and Frank Kaminsky. Gibson has been shooting a near career high of 51.2 percent from the field and a career high 84.4 from the free throw line, so we wouldn't be too worried about an off night. He's made an impact as a starter with his rebounding and defense.