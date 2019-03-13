Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Productive in spot start

Jones totaled 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 133-107 loss to Denver.

Jones moved into the starting lineup Tuesday, replacing Jeff Teague (foot) who was ruled out prior to tipoff. Jones was solid in his 27 minutes on the floor, although the assist numbers were a little disappointing. Teague continues to be troubled by his foot injuries and could be given more time off moving forward. There is no official word on how serious this injury is but given the Timberwolves are basically out of playoff contention, it is a very real possibility he gets shut down. As soon as we get word that Teague could miss any amount of time, Jones would become a must-roster player.