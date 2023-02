Snell tallied 23 points (8-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 26 minutes Friday against the Charge.

Snell didn't draw the start in this one but still managed to lead Maine with 23 points. He shot with efficiency from the field, knocking down 80.0 percent of his attempts while also making an impact across the board.