Snell registered 10 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes Sunday against Ontario.

Snell didn't have a great shooting night from the field, but he managed to finish in double figures and also brought home a double-double with his effort on the boards. This marks his third double-double through 12 regular-season appearances.