Snell signed Tuesday with the G League's Maine Celtics.

The nine-year NBA veteran had been on the open market since the summer and had generated little buzz from teams, aside from the Lakers bringing him in for a workout in November that ultimately didn't materialize into him receiving a contract. As a result, the 31-year-old Snell will now look to reboot his career in the G League. If he performs well with Maine, an NBA team could look to bring Snell aboard on a 10-day deal before the 2022-23 season ends.