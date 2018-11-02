Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Continues productive stretch in win
Aminu generated 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one block across 33 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 132-119 win over the Pelicans on Thursday.
Aminu helped pick up some of the slack on offense on a night when C.J. McCollum struggled to find the net on the way to just eight points. The performance was a fitting representation of what Aminu can bring to the table when he remains involved on offense, as he flashed his underrated shot -- including his three-point prowess -- while also putting in his customarily stellar work on the boards. Due to a good portion of the usage usually going elsewhere in the Blazers' attack, Aminu can't be expected to produce in this fashion on offense consistently, but his consistent rebounding work and occasional scoring outburst continue affording him value in all formats and as a DFS play.
