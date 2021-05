Aminu plans to exercise his $10.2 million player option on his contract for next season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Aminu will stick with Chicago for the 2021-22 season after he arrived with Nikola Vucevic in the trade deadline deal. The 30-year-old forward appeared in just five games with the Bulls, averaging 1.4 points on 22.2 percent shooting and 2.8 rebounds per game.