Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Hits key threes in win

Aminu went for 11 points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 100-94 win over the Celtics on Sunday.

Aminu exclusively hit from long distance Sunday, but his buckets came at particularly crucial moments. The veteran floor-spacer drained a 26-footer with 2:34 remaining after the Celtics had closed their deficit to two points, and he then extended Portland's lead back out to six points with a 25-footer with a minute left in the contest. Aminu's scoring contributions tend to fluctuate, but he now has back-to-back 11-point efforts and has hauled in between six and 13 rebounds in all six November contests.