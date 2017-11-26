Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Ruled out Monday

Aminu (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks.

The Blazers had hoped to get Aminu back before the end of their current road swing, but that won't be the case, as he continues to nurse a sprained right ankle. Aminu will now turn his attention toward potentially returning for Thursday's home matchup with Milwaukee.

