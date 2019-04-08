Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Significant surge in production
Aminu delivered 23 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds and one block across 27 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 115-108 win over the Nuggets on Sunday.
Aminu checked in second only to Damian Lillard in scoring for the Blazers on the night. The veteran big now has back-to-back double-doubles for the second time in the last seven games, and he's scored in double digits in five of the last nine contests overall. Despite his recent strong stretch of play, Aminu's usage is likely to take a hit going forward with C.J. McCollum having returned from his knee injury Sunday.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Scoreless in Saturday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Another double-double in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Double-doubles Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Ups offensive usage again in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Steps up Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Grabs nine boards in Friday's win•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...