Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Significant surge in production

Aminu delivered 23 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds and one block across 27 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 115-108 win over the Nuggets on Sunday.

Aminu checked in second only to Damian Lillard in scoring for the Blazers on the night. The veteran big now has back-to-back double-doubles for the second time in the last seven games, and he's scored in double digits in five of the last nine contests overall. Despite his recent strong stretch of play, Aminu's usage is likely to take a hit going forward with C.J. McCollum having returned from his knee injury Sunday.