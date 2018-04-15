Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Rips down 13 boards in Game 1 loss
Davis supplied six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 FT), 13 rebounds and one block across 20 minutes in Portland's 97-95 loss to the Pelicans in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Davis was unsurprisingly dominant on the glass in his usual bench role, churning out the kind of effort he often did during the regular season. While his contributions often fly under the radar to an extent given the performances of some of his more dynamic teammates, the veteran's defensive presence and savvy are a key component of the Blazers' second unit. He'll look to generate a similar caliber of production in Game 2 on Tuesday.
