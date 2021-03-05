Kanter finished Thursday's 123-119 win over Sacramento with 22 points (11-15 FG), 21 rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot over 34 minutes.

Kanter didn't quite reach his season-high 23 rebounds Thursday, but he did collect his first 20-20 performance of the campaign. The big man has been a monster on the boards over his past five contests, averaging 15.4 rebounds per game over that span and finishing each contest with a double-double. Kanter ranks third in the league with 11.9 rebounds per game heading into the All-Star break.